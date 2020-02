Local teacher a finalist for state award

Smith Smith

LUMBERTON — Eugene “Tre” Smith III, an eighth-grade Social Studies teacher at Littlefield Middle School, has been named a finalist for 2020 N.C. Teacher of the Year.

The winner will be announced at the North Carolina Council for the Social Studies’ 50th Anniversary Conference, which will be held at the Koury Convention Center in Greensboro on Thursday and Friday.

Smith, a native of Lumberton, graduated from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke with his Masters of Arts in Teaching: Middle Grades 6th to 9th with a Social Studies concentration. Smith is in the midst of his second year of teaching at Littlefield Middle School and accepted his nomination via email from the Executive Board of the N.C. Council for the Social Studies.

“I am happy to be a finalist because it places PSRC and Littlefield Middle in the news in a positive light,” Smith said. “I didn’t get into the teaching profession for accolades because I always pride myself on working without expecting any recognition in return.

“I can’t take all of the credit myself, however, because I work with phenomenal people at Littlefield daily that better me personally and professionally.”

Smith and his wife, April, reside in Lumberton with their two children, Mitchell and Michelle, who are both in the Public Schools of Robeson County system.

“It has always been my goal to be a role model to my son and daughter and now with this designation I hope that I am a role model to all of my children in my classroom. This is indeed the best profession — to have an impact on so many Robeson County Youth.”

Smith https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_20200214_143614.jpg Smith