Early College students shine at Beta competition

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County Early College students competed at the 2020 State Senior Beta Convention this month and 40 out of 67 students qualified for nationals.

The school placed first in Robotics, second in Technology, second in Jewelry, second in Photography, third in Show Choir, fourth in Recycable Art, and fifth in Spanish and Poetry.

Those students who place at the state level can advance to compete at the national level. When competing in June at the National Beta Convention in Texas, students will have the opportunity to showcase their gifts and abilities in academics, visual arts, engineering/coding and talent. Students compete with other students across the state and/or nation, which encourages students to exceed any personal goals that they set for themselves at the state level.

Last year the Early College Robotics team placed seventh in the nation out of 30 teams.

The skills they learn at Beta Convention reach far beyond the classroom. For instance, the robotics team learned how to construct and code a robot to complete a task geared towards the 2020 challenge of “Examine, Expand, Extend.” Students were not only learning how to make their robot but also designed a plan and layout that would allow this robot to demonstrate how to identify the need for solar energy and apply solar panels to buildings. Students have to collaborate with each other to code, program and design the robot.

During the judging phase, students are interviewed. Students have a rubric in advance that allows them the opportunity to practice and refine expectations or interview skills.

The students are also afforded the opportunity to experience and compete in events such as Technology, Living Literature, Visual Arts, and Chorus. All are events that represent classes taught at a traditional school drama, chorus and art classes. Having such classes allows more time for the students to prepare for Beta Convention.

