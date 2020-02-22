DAR honors students

The Col. Thomas Robeson Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution honored students at its annual George Washington Tea held annually in February near Presidents Day. At the Tea, the organization presented Lumberton High School Student Caleb Benson, left, the DAR Good Citizen award, which honors dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. Also shown are the winners of the American History Essay Contest, Kaden Maynor, grade eight, Pembroke Middle School; Jaylen Jacobs, grade seven, Pembroke Middle School; and Khadijah Hunt, grade five, Fairmont Middle School. Not pictured is the sixth grade winner Michael Edwards, of Fairmont Middle School.
