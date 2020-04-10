Duke Energy Foundation awards UNCP Foundation $20,000 grant

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke Foundation has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

The money is part of $810,000 in grant funds awarded by the Foundation to support K-12 education programs and nonprofit organizations. The money is intended to support STEM educational activities and training for regional students and educators.

“Duke Energy Foundation is a long-term supporter and partner of UNC Pembroke and we have been fortunate to receive this particular grant award, Powerful Communities: K-12 Education, for more than five years,” said BreAnna Branch, assistant director of Development for the College of Arts and Sciences.

Given the COVID-19 crisis, the Foundation also has provided each of the 32 recipients the option to use the grant money to address unforeseen operational challenges.

According to a survey by the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, 70% of the state’s nonprofits that responded believe the financial burden of COVID-19 could affect the sustainability of their organization.

“The nonprofit community is essential to the well-being and success of our state,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy North Carolina president. “We are grateful for the work they do to serve our communities and want them to have some measure of flexibility during this time of uncertainty — it’s the right thing to do.”

Jeanne Tedrow, president and CEO of North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, said the pandemic has increased the need in the “flexible funds.”

“As this pandemic spreads in our local communities, the demand for services provided by the nonprofit sector is growing at a rapid pace,” Tedrow said. “The need for flexible funds from both corporate and private foundations is paramount, and maintaining a safety net is critical not only for today’s response, but for the viability of our communities as we recover and rebuild.”

