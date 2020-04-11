UNCP’s Simone Spencer elected senior vice president of UNC Association of Student Governments

Spencer Spencer

PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Simone Spencer was elected as the 49th session senior vice president of The University of North Carolina Association of Student Governments.

Established in 1971, Association is a student-led organization committed to advocating for all of the more than 230,000 students in the UNC System. With delegates selected from each of the 17 System campuses, the association addresses issues such as access and affordability, campus safety, and student voter participation.

Spencer, a rising senior from Matthews, is studying psychology and is “an outstanding example of student engagement and leadership,” said Abdul Ghaffar, director of Campus Engagement and Leadership.

“She has been a fixture in the CEL (Campus Engagement and Leadership) office since she arrived at UNCP. This appointment is the culmination of her commitment to SGA at UNCP and statewide,” Ghaffar said.

Spencer has been active in the Student Government Association at UNCP for three years, where she has served as senator, Student Affairs chairperson, Association of Student Governments liaison for UNCP and government operations chairperson.

Additionally, Spencer was a Leadership Education and Development, or LEAD, fellow for two years. Fellows in the LEAD program are well-trained peer leadership educators who facilitate leadership-based workshops for students, student organizations and in classroom settings.

Spencer has also served as a Leadership Living and Learning Community, or LLC, mentor for two years, where she oversees a portion of the first-year students who apply to be part of the LLC community on campus. The Leadership LLC is an opportunity for 40 first-year students to live and study together learning about leadership as a purposeful, collaborative, values-based and relational process.

She also has served as president of OLÉ, or Organización de la Lengua Española, for part of the 2019-20 academic year. The purpose of this organization is to educate students about Hispanic culture and serves to unite students in promoting activities that are affiliated with the Hispanic culture on campus and the surrounding community.

“Simone has always proven to be a leader of service to others,” said Kyle Levine, SGA advisor. “I am so very proud of the opportunity to have UNCP represented at the state level and the continued support for students across the UNC System that Simone will continue to advocate for. I know Simone will continue to carry on the spirit of BraveNation as she moves forward into her new endeavors. Campus Engagement and Leadership, Student Government Association, students and administrators of UNCP are so proud of her and all of her hard work.”

Spencer https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Simone-Spencer-1-.jpg Spencer