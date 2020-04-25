Highlander Academy has announces honor rolls for fifth grading period

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — Highlander Academy has announced its honor rolls for the fifth grading period of the 2019-20 academic year.

To be included in the Headmistress’ Honor Roll a student must have a grade-point average of 90 or above.

On the roll are: Gio Contreras, Red Springs; Daniel Cordoba-Solis, Shannon; Gabe Hummel, Red Springs; Braxton Hunt, Lumberton; Kaitlyn Miller, Red Springs; Tanner Abendroth, Maxton; Jasmyne Penn, Red Springs; Lillian Arroyo, Red Springs; Hunter Chavis, Red Springs; Christian Alleman, Red Springs; Watson Price, Red Springs; Mattox Schmitz, Lumberton; Blair Markus, Red Springs; Ashley Chavis, Raeford; Caleb Currie, Raeford; Evangalena Jacobs, Shannon; Nicholas Locklear, Red Springs; Terry Powers, Red Springs; Dalston Shepley, Red Springs; and Morgan Harris, St. Pauls.

To be included on the Honor Roll a student must have a grade-point average of 80 to 89.

On the roll are Gio Contreras, Red Springs; Trinity Abendroth, Maxton; Bella Cole, Red Springs; Rico Conrad, Shannon; Kenston Dial, Raeford; Andrea Cordoba-Solis, Shannon; Kaelyn McInnis, Red Springs; Kaleb McInnis, Red Springs; Christian Alleman, Red Springs; Margaret Clark, Red Springs; Nadia Micheals, Red Springs; Anderson Price, Red Springs; Marty Priore, Maxton; Destiny Chavis, Shannon; Alexzander Hussein, Maxton; Amran Hussein, Maxton; Marin Pfeifer, Red Springs; Nolon Ramseur, Red Springs; and Matthew Beasley, Red Springs.

