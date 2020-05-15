Highlander announces graduates

May 15, 2020 Tomeka Sinclair Education 0

Three seniors at Highlander Academy in Red Springs received their diplomas on Friday. The students are, from left, Kyrsten Leigh Piatt, of Red Springs; Dustin Issac Powers, of St. Pauls; and Morgan Olivia Harris, of St Pauls.

.neFileBlock {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.neFileBlock p {
margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;
}
.neFileBlock .neFile {
border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;
padding-bottom: 5px;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.neFileBlock .neCaption {
font-size: 85%;
}

Three seniors at Highlander Academy in Red Springs received their diplomas on Friday. The students are, from left, Kyrsten Leigh Piatt, of Red Springs; Dustin Issac Powers, of St. Pauls; and Morgan Olivia Harris, of St Pauls.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Highlander-Academy-Class-of-2020.jpgThree seniors at Highlander Academy in Red Springs received their diplomas on Friday. The students are, from left, Kyrsten Leigh Piatt, of Red Springs; Dustin Issac Powers, of St. Pauls; and Morgan Olivia Harris, of St Pauls.