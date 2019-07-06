Pop-Up Market has 3 more days

July 6, 2019
By: Staff report

MAXTON — The St. Matthews Metropolitan AME Zion Church’s Garden of Eatin’ Pop-Up Market will continue for three more days this month.

The market will be held Friday, July 19 and July 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the vendors leave. Local farms J.D. Farms, C&A Farms and Graham Farms will be among the produce vendors McLaurin Creations will also set up shop with homemade wood burning crafts.

The church is located at 604 S. Patterson St. in Maxton.

For information, contact Francine McLaurin at 910-610-5733.

