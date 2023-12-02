PET OF THE WEEK

Daisy is a gentle giant and loves to play. She may take a little bit to warm up to you but once she does she is loyal and a protector. She is great with children but not other dogs. She loves water and would love to have a pool or a small kiddie pool to play in. She does not do well in the summer heat so she would need to be a mostly indoor dog.

Daisy is a Labrador-Great Dane mix, who was born in August 2020. She is spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She is also heart worm negative. Her adoption fee is $200.

For more information, contact the Robeson County Humane Society & Friends for Life Shelter in Lumberton at 910-738-8282.