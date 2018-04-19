Church events

Greater McKoy’s Chapel, Inc., located at 284 Center Road in Elizabethtown, has scheduled its annual Birthday Celebration for Saturday at 4 p.m. Rev. Edwin Ferguson, pastor of Mt. Zion AME Zion Church, will be the special guest.

Trinity Holiness Church, located at 4650 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, will hold a singing Sunday with the Anchormen performing at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Morning Star Community Church, located at 702 Dunn Road in Lumberton, will hold a Homecoming singing on today at 7:30 p.m. Following the singing, Homecoming will be held Sunday at 11 a.m. A meal will be served after the worship service.

Covenant Worship Center, located at 1270 Linkhaw Road in Lumberton, will hold a Friend Day on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Greenville Baptist Church, located at 99 Rozier Road in Lumberton, will celebrate the 14th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Jerome Billups on Sunday at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. David Davis of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Fork, S.C.

United Pentecostal Church of Red Springs, located at 402 Lewis St. in Red Springs, will hold an Old Fashion Sunday on Sunday at 10 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear out-of-style clothes.

Parkton Baptist Church, located at 16 S. Fayetteville St. in Parkton, will hold a Spring Barbecue Sale, hosted by the Men’s Brotherhood, on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plates are eat-in or carry-out for $8.

Mount Pleasant AME, located on Echo Road in the Cotton Valley Community in Rowland, will hold a Pastors Appreciation Service on May 6 at 3:30 p.m. The special speaker will be the Rev. Rodney McCorkell, of the Manning Dillon Baptist Church.

United Pentecostal Church of Red Springs, located at 402 Lewis St. in Red Springs, has scheduled a Multicultural Day for May 6 at 10 a.m.

Mount Pleasant AME, located on Echo Road in the Cotton Valley Community in Rowland, will hold a Women’s Day service on May 13 beginning at 11 a.m. A dinner will be held on the grounds at 12:30 p.m. and then there will be an afternoon service at 3 p.m., with the special speaker Evangelist Wilma Smith, of Christian Fellowship Church in Rowland.

United Pentecostal Church of Red Springs, located at 402 Lewis St. in Red Springs, has scheduled a Memorial Day Service for May 27.

Ongoing

Bethany Christian Fellowship, located at 307 S. Jones St. in Pembroke, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Rev. Charles P. Locklear is the pastor.

Deeper Truth Deliverance Center, located at 6154 Wire Grass Road in Orrum, meets for Sunday school from 10 to 11 a.m., and Morning Worship at 11:30 a.m. Bible Study is Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Cycachee Scott is the pastor.

Greater McKoy’s Chapel, Inc., located at 284 Center Road in Dublin, holds Sunday School at 10 a.m., and morning worship at 11 a.m. Sundays. Pastoral Sundays are second, third and fourth Sundays; and Deacon and Deaconess Day or Ministers and Christian Women’s Day are on first Sunday. YPCW is at 6 p.m. and Bible Study at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Dr Delora A. LeSane is the pastor.

Smyrna Baptist Church, located 8003 N.C, 211 east Lumberton, meets for Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., and worship service at 11 a.m. Morning Bible Study is at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays as well as evening service is 7:30 p.m. Rev. Carl Pevia is the church pastor. For more information call 910-733-2592, 910- 774-0707.

Crown of Life Outreach Ministries, 127A. E. Broad St. in St. Pauls, meets each Sunday for prayer at 10 a.m., Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. and morning worship at 11 a.m. Every Saturday there is prayer at noon. There is Monday Bible study at 7 p.m. Pastor Kenneth R. McAllister is the church pastor. For information, call 910-316-5712 or 910-774-6376.