Day of Prayer is May 3

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton will sponsor a day of prayer at the Carolina Civic Center on May 3.

The event will begin at 12:15 p.m. and coincide with the National Day of Prayer.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis will open the ceremony and Miss North Carolina Victoria Huggins will sing the national anthem. The ceremony will include speakers, and prayers for local businesses, schools, offices and organizations. All are invited to join.

The Carolina Civic Center is located at 315 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

For additional information, contact Kriston Jacobs at 910-671-3869.