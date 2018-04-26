The future is revealed in heaven

Revelation 5:6-14

In John’s vision of heaven, it became clear to him that God held a scroll in His right hand. He could see writing on both sides of the material, and it was sealed with seven seals.

An angel asked a question that could be heard throughout heaven. “Who is worthy to open the book, and to loose the seals thereof?” When it became apparent that no man in heaven or earth was worthy to open the book, John began to weep.

In fact, John said he “wept much,” not because he was curious but because he knew the scroll contained a revelation that would be most profitable to the church. “Weep not,” an elder told John. The elder knew “the Lion of the tribe of Juda, the Root of David, hath prevailed to open the book, and to loose the seven seals thereof.”

John said as he looked at the majestic scene in heaven, there was a conspicuous figure who stood there, “a Lamb as it had been slain, having seven horns and seven eyes, which are the seven Spirits of God sent forth into all the earth.”

In Genesis 49:8-10 there is a prophecy about the Messiah coming from the tribe of Judah. Judah was described in that prophecy as a lion, and it follows that Christ Jesus, a descendant and fulfillment of the prophecy is known as the Lion. A lion represents victory and power. The elder speaking to John also called Christ Jesus the “Root of David,” because while Jesus was descended from David, He was also the One who gave life to David.

When John looked, though, he saw a Lamb and not a Lion. This Lamb bore the marks of One who had been slain. His wounds were obvious and He was bloody. He will forever be known as the Savior, the One who suffered and died for our sins. The seven horns, seven eyes and seven Spirits of God tell us the Lord Jesus Christ is all-powerful, all-knowing and present everywhere at once.

Christ Jesus “came and took the book out of the right hand of him that sat upon the throne.” Perhaps you have at times felt Satan has such a hold on this old world that he is in control of its destiny. Satan wants us to believe this, but we must remember he is the great liar. He controls only what man lets him control. The future of the world is in the hands of Christ Jesus, the One who could open the scroll revealing the events to come. Yield to the Lamb and let Him control your life now and for eternity.

As the Lord held the scroll, a worship service broke out and they sang a hymn of praise recorded in verses 9 and 10. John saw “golden vials full of odours, which are the prayers of saints.” Never think for one minute your prayers evaporate in the atmosphere. Every prayer you pray in the name of Jesus rises upward like incense, and it is special in heaven.

All created things united in saying, “Blessing, and honor, and glory, and power, be unto him that sitteth upon the throne, and unto the Lamb for ever and ever.”

The Lord Jesus Christ is the Redeemer and Giver of Life. I pray you will surrender to His lordship, and always look to the hope we have only because of Him.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at edwilcox@nc.rr.com.