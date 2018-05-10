Leviticus 2:14; 23:9-14, 22

We approach Holy Scripture with awe and reverence, and we especially do so in unfolding these verses that point to the Lord Jesus Christ.

The Lord commanded that a “meat offering” be made to Him. Such an offering came to be known as one given by someone acknowledging his inferiority to another person who was superior. In the case of Leviticus 2:14, man humbly bowed before the infinitely superior Lord to give the meat offering which was not meat at all. The meat was in reality any one of the grains grown by farmers, and is better known as the meal offering or cereal offering.

There were several ways in which to make this offering, one of them being the roasting “of thy firstfruits green ears of corn dried by the fire, even corn beaten out of full ears.” The kernels of grain were to be mixed with oil and frankincense.

Giving the firstfruits was an act of thanksgiving because without the Lord’s blessing there would be nothing at all to offer. In giving the firstfruits the people praised the Lord for His blessing on their labor.

The offering pointed the way to Christ Jesus, the Bread of Life. Even though the ears were green, there was bread to eventually make out of the grain. The grain was dried by fire and then beaten out of the ears, reminding us of the suffering our Savior endured for our sakes.

Jesus referred to Himself as a kernel of grain when He said, “Verily, verily, I say unto you, except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit” (John 12:24). He had to die for us in order that He could be glorified in our salvation.

We have a great interest in the fact that Christ Jesus is the firstfruits because this describes the hope we have in our own resurrection. The apostle Paul wrote, “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept” (1 Cor. 15:20). He is the first in line, or the beginning of a new, resurrected life for all who believe in Him as Lord and Savior.

In Leviticus 23 we read how God commanded that a “sheaf of the firstfruits of your harvest” be brought before the Lord. This offering was to be brought to the priest on the day after the first Sabbath following Passover. It is significant to us that this offering was brought on the first day of the week, the day Christ Jesus arose from the grave.

On that same day a male lamb without blemish was to be offered up as a burnt offering to the Lord. The apostle Peter said we “were not redeemed with corruptible things” like silver and gold. Our redemption came at the price of Christ’s precious blood, “as of a lamb without blemish and without spot” (1 Peter 1:18-19).

The priest waved a sheaf of grain representing the entire crop, a picture of how God the Father accepts us in Christ Jesus. The apostle Paul explained that Jesus, our Firstfruits, has given us citizenship in heaven. He will, said Paul, “change our vile body, that it may be fashioned like unto his glorious body” (Philippians 3:20-21).

What a wonderful hope we have that one day our bodies will be like the Lord’s body. We are given everything because of Him. What would happen if we gave Him the firstfruits of our lives?

Giving with gratitude to the Lord

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]