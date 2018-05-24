Lift up the name of the Lord

Psalm 34:1-10; Hebrews 2:17-18

The occasion that prompted the writing of this psalm came when David “changed his behavior before Abimelech.” When David was being hotly pursued by Saul, he fled his country for refuge among the Philistines.

Fearing Saul, David came to Gath, the hometown of Goliath and perhaps the worst possible place for him to be at the time. Servants of Achish, king of Gath, recognized David and his identity was immediately made known to the king.

David was afraid Achish might capture him and deliver him to Saul, so he began to act like a madman. Achish wanted nothing to do with David who soon departed unharmed.

Back in his own country, David praised the Lord for safely delivering him from the people who would have harmed him. David said he would continually bless, or praise, the Lord. Praise, David said, “shall continually be in my mouth.” In other words, he would openly and publicly praise the Lord.

David’s desire was that other people would join him in praising the Lord. Hearing how the Lord delivered David would excite and encourage other people to acknowledge the Lord’s goodness in their lives. “Let us exalt his name together,” David said.

“They looked unto him, and were lightened,” he said. How many of us have humbly looked to the Lord for strength and forgiveness, and have been freely given both? Our burdens have been lovingly lightened many times by the Lord.

David said the “poor man cried, and the Lord heard him, and saved him out of all his troubles.” In the deepest humility, this man cried out and the Lord responded to his prayer. We must come in brokenness to the Lord. “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.” (Psalm 51:17)

David invites everyone to “taste and see that the Lord is good.” A person may acknowledge the Lord’s goodness but not truly realize His goodness until he consciously experiences a relationship with his Creator. We must taste for ourselves and discover the Lord’s goodness.

The writer of Hebrews tells how the Lord Jesus Christ loved us so much by becoming a “merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.” Christ became like us so he could be our merciful high priest.

He is merciful to see and understand us in every trial we go through. If He had not taken our nature upon Himself, He would not know how to lovingly take pity on us. As our high priest Jesus is always faithful to His office because He is qualified in every way. In dying for our sins, Christ Jesus reconciled us to God. Without Christ there would be no reconciliation.

No one has ever suffered more than Christ Jesus, and He knew temptation to an extent that we will never know in our own lives.

In everything He has done for us, Jesus is supremely able to relieve us even in times when we face temptation. Why would anyone reject His love? Taste and see that He is good.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

