Samaritan’s Purse benefactors share stories

FAYETTEVILLE — Samaritan’s Purse has scheduled a community workshop for Sept. 15 featuring a guest speaker who benefited from the generosity of others.

Kojo Abakah grew up in extreme poverty in a small town in Ghana. He was 12 years old when he first received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift. Before the shoeboxes were handed out, the students were taught the song, “Jesus Loves Me.” Abakah’s shoebox gift was the first gift he had ever received. Although he loved the items in the shoebox, it was the song that stuck with him.

Abakah now lives in the United States and uses every opportunity to share his story.

Other speakers who received a shoebox as a child and now live in the U.S. and work on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse will also be sharing their stories during the workshop that will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Faymont Baptist Church, 3663 Cumberland Road, in Fayetteville. The event is free and open to the public.

Send an email to Nicole Nelson at [email protected] to RSVP.

Samaritan’s Purse is a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization that provides spiritual and physical aid to victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine around the world.

