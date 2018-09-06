God prepares His creation for man

Genesis 1:14-25

In looking at the creation account, we have learned that on the first day God created light and separated it from darkness. He created the sky and separated the waters on the earth from the waters in the sky on the second day.

On the third day God gathered the waters together “unto one place,” separating land and water. It was also on the third day that God created grass, herbs and fruit trees. He saw that this, too, was good.

Having created the land, the seas and the sky, God continued by filling them with more of His creation.

On the fourth day, He created the sun, moon and stars, and He set these in “the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night.” As with everything God does, the heavenly bodies were signs “for seasons, and for days, and years.” These, God said, would “give light upon the earth.”

One of the lights God made was “the greater light to rule the day.” To rule the night, He made the “lesser light.” Why are the sun and moon referred to as greater and lesser lights? God knows man so well, and He gave this as a reminder to Israel that they should not worship, or be guided by, the heavenly bodies.

Many of Israel’s pagan neighbors worshiped the sun and moon, but God never intended for the sun, moon and stars to be anything other than just what they are in the firmament. Some people rely heavily on astrological charts and horoscopes, and God’s Word makes it quite clear this is a sin. He forbids our attempts at looking into the future. In Deuteronomy 18:10-12 God calls such things “an abomination unto the Lord.”

On the fifth day, God filled the waters and the sky with life. He created life in earth’s waters from the tiniest creature all the way to the enormous whales. God said, “Let the waters bring forth abundantly the moving creature that hath life.”

God also made “every winged fowl,” and He blessed these and the creatures in the waters. This is the first time we find God blessed something in His creation. He made them to reproduce, and He said, “Be fruitful, and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let fowl multiply in the earth.”

On the sixth day, God created the life that would inhabit the earth. Some animals would be domesticated, others would always be wild. There would be animals to serve man and some suitable for food. In this first part of the sixth day, God was preparing for His creation of man.

The days of creation show the glory, power and plans God had for man.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]