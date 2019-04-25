City to hold National Day of Prayer

LUMBERTON — The city of Lumberton will play host to a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza.

All are invited to pray for the nation, local government, military, education, businesses, churches and the community. In case of rain, the event will take place at the Carolina Civic Center at 315 N. Chestnut St.

In response to an address that the late Rev. Billy Graham gave on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in February 1952, a bill calling for an annual National Day of Prayer was unanimously passed through Congress, then signed by President Harry Truman on April 17, 1952, according to the National Day of Prayer website. On Jan. 25, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed into law a bill designating the first Thursday in May be set aside each year as an annual observance for the National Day of Prayer.