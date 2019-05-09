No longer living under the law

Romans 8:1-16

There is peace and comfort to all who are in Christ Jesus, especially as we take hold of the words, “There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus.”

Consider the importance of this statement because in it we find the precious grace of our Lord. We learn that we are under the “law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus” that, as Paul said, “made me free from the law of sin and death.”

There is now no condemnation not because we are without sin, but because we no longer live under the law of sin and death. Christ Jesus has freed us to live under the law of the Spirit of life in Christ. Our Father chastens us, but He does not condemn us.

The law could not do everything for man, so God accomplished what the law was not able to provide man. The life of a believer is marked by the indwelling Spirit. Paul had previously written about our justification, a one-time occurrence in a believer. Now, he speaks of sanctification, the ongoing process of being conformed to the image of Jesus.

Why could the law not accomplish everything? Because apart from Christ, we lived in the flesh and so, we were enemies of our heavenly Father. God loved us so much that in His knowledge of how we lived in the flesh, He had a plan of salvation that would make peace between Himself and man without the aid of the law.

In sending His Son “in the likeness of sinful flesh, and for sin,” God “condemned sin in the flesh.” In other words, God dealt with sin by dealing with human flesh and blood. In this way, when Christ died on the cross, sin no longer should have dominion over mankind.

We must never forget Jesus shed His blood for us to satisfy our sin debt. We come before God as guilty people, but Christ’s shed blood and death settled all accusations against us. In this, a believer is able to come near to God.

Every person since the fall of man in the garden is born into sin. Thus, we have this connection with Adam, but we died with Christ when we believed in Him as our Lord and Savior.

There was the redeeming work of Christ, but there is now the work of the Holy Spirit. Paul said, “if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.”

The Holy Spirit guides, heals and gives us peace. There is also the hope that comes by the indwelling of the Spirit.

The Spirit of the One who raised our Savior from the grave is the same Spirit that will make our bodies live.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

