Ministry helps keep inmates stay connected

TABOR CITY — The ribbon was cut on Saturday for the Matthew 25 Center of Tabor City, whose mission is to give inmates hope.
A crowd of 80 attended the ceremony, which marks the beginning of a new chapter for the prison ministry, which serves four counties, including Robeson. The center, located across from Tabor Correctional Institution on Swamp Fox Highway West, provides relatives of inmates who live 50 miles or more away a place to stay for free.
Michael Brooks, executive director of Matthew 25 of Tabor City ministries, said he hopes to help those in the community see prisoners differently.
“Lots of people want to forget about them (prisoners),” he said. “They are regular people with real needs and we want to help them.”
The project took 12 years to complete, but with the help of many volunteers, donors and a $100,000 matching grant of the Bob Barker Company, the center was finally more than a vision.
Brooks says that he and his wife, who live in the apartment located at the rear of the center, look forward to ministering to the prisoners and their families by providing emotional support.
He hopes to help “keep families intact” and to foster a better future for children whose parents are incarcerated.
Inmates in facilities in Columbus, Bladen, Robeson and Brunswick counties have access to the center.
The center has hosted four families this week, and more are expected this weekend. Brooks has a few volunteers, but hopes to reach 30 to get the center a full capacity.
The 5,160-square-foot center, which is on two acres of land, features a dining area and a playroom and can accommodate as many as 16 people in four bedrooms. The center’s check-in time for families is at 5 p.m. and check out is 9 the following morning. The center does not serve full meals, but does offer snacks and a continental breakfast.
The center ministry draws inspiration from a Bible passage in Matthew 25, which encourages helping those who are in prison.
For information on the center, call 910-918-2473.