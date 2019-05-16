The objects of God’s grace and mercy

Romans 11:11-24

God, the apostle said, “is longsuffering, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:9).

Our Father’s love reaches to everyone, and His grace opens wide the door to all who will trust in Cbrist Jesus as Lord and Savior. These should not be difficult for man to accept, but they have always been matters of discussion.

Did God reject the Jews when they rejected the Gospel? Not at all. Their rejection of the Gospel meant it would be sent to the Gentiles, and that had always been God’s plan. Paul said it was because of the Jews’ fall “that salvation is come unto the Gentiles, for to provoke them to jealousy.”

For centuries, God planned salvation for both Jews and Gentiles. We find God promising in Hosea 2:23, And I will sow her unto me in the earth; and I will have mercy upon her that had not obtained mercy; and I will say to them which were not my people, Thou art my people; and they shall say, Thou art my God.”

Clearly, this is speaking of Gentiles, but there is nothing that tells us God gave up on salvation for the Jews. In fact, the salvation of Gentiles should be a witness to Jews who observed the great spiritual gifts enjoyed by Gentiles. The church would serve as a means to unite Jew and Gentile in Christ Jesus.

The fall of the Jews became “the riches of the world” for Gentiles. But there is a fullness about which Paul wrote that tells us God has a plan for His people. Israel, without Christ, is a fallen nation, but one day He will return and Israel will rise again.

Gentiles should never take for granted what God has done in saving them. We should always be thankful, and never abuse the mercy God had in sending the Gospel to us.

It should be the desire of the church, Paul wrote, that we would want salvation for the Jews. “What shall the receiving of them be, but life from the dead? Paul asked, because it is in Christ Jesus that all of us must find life.

The “firstfruit” Paul wrote about referred to Jewish converts. If some were saved, there was hope for all Jews. However, there was the matter of some branches that were broken off, Paul said. While some were saved, there were many broken off, or lost, because they rejected Jesus.

As for Gentiles, they were branches from a wild olive tree grafted onto a good olive tree. The church is represented by the good olive tree, and Gentiles outside the church are represented by the wild olive tree. Wild olives produce less and the crop is not as tasty as that from the good olive tree.

Like the wild olive, we were useless before we were saved in Christ Jesus. Grafted into the good olive tree, we are the objects of God’s grace and mercy. May we never take this for granted.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

