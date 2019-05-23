Romans 12:1-8

What brings a person to the place where he desires to live a life that is pleasing to God? Is there not a direction of thoughts by the Holy Spirit that leads us to truly yield ourselves to God’s will?

In this Scripture, which is often referred to as the sum of Christian life, the apostle wrote, “I beseech you,” or “I beg you” to follow this pattern for life. There should be nothing that so quickly awakens us from our pride as when we consider the mercies God has poured out on us.

Those mercies all arise from the Lord Jesus Christ and His death on the cross. It is when the mercies of God rest in our hearts that we do the “reasonable service,” the presentation of our “bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God.”

This sacrifice is living because we have surrendered ourselves to the Lord, and have received the abundant life He promised. The believer’s life is not one of simply going through the motions of religion, but a life that is filled and fulfilled because there is a real relationship with Jesus. It is our reasonable service because it is a service we have carefully and prayerfully considered, as we make a commitment to Christ Jesus.

We must not, Paul wrote, allow ourselves to be “conformed to this world,” for this would deny what Christ did when He died for us, and would express a desire to remain, if even partially, in the world. The apostle explained this when he wrote, “that he might deliver us from this present evil world” (Galatians 1:4). Jesus did not die for us so we might continue living as the rest of the world lives.

Christians are “transformed,” or changed to mirror to the world the image of Christ Jesus. The renewing of our minds is a work of the Holy Spirit, and Paul wrote, “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new” (2 Corinthians 5:17).

The transformation is the process of sanctification that we talk about and which the apostle spoke of when he wrote about “bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:5).

Live humbly with other believers because we are brought into one body that is the body of Christ. Each of us has different gifts, but we find unity as we live in the “one body in Christ.”

Paul went on to list some of the spiritual gifts given to members of the body. No gift is given to cause a person to boast, nor is there a gift that should ever make a person feel less important than other members of the body of Christ.

Our joy is in using our gifts for the honor of God and for His glory.

Living as members of Christ’s body

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

