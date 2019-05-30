In remembrance of our Lord and Savior

Mark 14:17-25; Hebrews 8:6, 7, 10-12

The Lord’s Supper consists of only two elements, and we must understand it is not what we eat but how we accept these two items.

How many times have people come to the Lord’s table abiding by tradition and giving little thought to the real meaning of the supper? Let us not be guilty of giving little or no thought to what we are doing at the Lord’s Supper.

According to Mark’s account, Christ Jesus was eating with His disciples when He said, “One of you which eateth with me shall betray me.” This shocked and saddened the disciples, and each of them asked, “Is it I?”

“It is one of the twelve, that dippeth with me in the dish,” Jesus said. At the table, there would have been several dishes containing a sauce probably made of crushed fruits, herbs and vinegar. Christ and the disciples dipped unleavened bread in the sauce, and it seems He and some of the disciples, including Judas, were sharing a container of the sauce.

When Jesus announced that one of them would betray Him, He made each of those men think about his own heart. That is what Jesus wants us to do during the Lord’s Supper – search our hearts.

The amount of bread and wine is so small that there is almost no benefit physically, and that is the point since the benefit of the supper is entirely spiritual. So what goes through our minds at the supper? We ought to consider if we have truly repented of our sins and if we have really been born again. Is it our sincere desire to live a new life in Christ?

As we partake of the elements, we must think of Christ’s death for us on the cross. The bread is a reminder of His body, and we should think of how He suffered in every way for us. The wine is a reminder of His blood, without which there would be no cleansing of our sins.

We must come to the supper with gratitude as we think of how it was Jesus who redeemed us and gave us hope. Believers should come away from the table spiritually refreshed and encouraged.

Believers are recipients of God’s favor, having been received into the “better covenant” that we read of in Hebrews 6. The first covenant, that which was made at Mount Sinai, had Moses as its mediator. The Jews, however, did not continue to keep the covenant, and God “regarded them not.”

God promised a new covenant with Christ as its Mediator, and at the Lord’s table we should be thankful that we are the beneficiaries of His grace in the covenant.

“For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins and their iniquities will I remember no more.”

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

