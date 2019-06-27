Christ teaches the beatitudes to His disciples

Matthew 5:1-12

It was when great multitudes of people followed the Lord that He “went up into a mountain” so He might be better seen and heard as He taught them. When Jesus was “set,” or sitting as it was the custom for teachers to do in that day, His disciples drew close to hear Him speak.

Jesus delivered what we know as the Sermon on the Mount, and He began with statements on blessedness, or the beatitudes.

“Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” Peace with God and salvation in the Lord Jesus Christ begin with the firm conviction that we are sinners lost and hopeless without Jesus. All who humbly bow before God come empty-handed and with nothing in our pockets to the One who gives the immeasurable riches of eternal life.

“Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted.” Jesus taught us to pray daily for the forgiveness of our sins. We do not mourn hopelessly, but as people who remember the psalmist’s words: “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise.”

“Blessed are the meek: for they shall inherit the earth.” It is a pleasant thing to follow Jesus, but it is not always an easy life. A believer may tire and even be disappointed at times, but we must consider the peace we have because of our Savior and remember rest and rejoicing await us in eternity. The apostle John said of believers we will be made “unto our God kings and priests: and we shall reign on the earth.”

“Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled.” What does a believer want more than anything? He wants to please God by having a Christ-like mind. There is never enough for the worldly man. He wants another dollar, another acre of land, and even these will never satisfy him. On the other hand, a Christian wants to be found holy by God.

“Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.” We ought to be a compassionate people. Have mercy on people who suffer for any reason, and reach out to them in love.

“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Our worship must at all times be sincere and from the heart. Being in church does not mean a person is saved any more that parking a bicycle in a garage makes it a car. “For man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).

“Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” Christ Jesus gave His life to make peace between us and our heavenly Father. Promote peace in every part of life.

“Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness’ sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” There are people who have suffered vicious attacks because of their profession of faith in Christ Jesus. Jesus said they will lose nothing because of their belief. Men may revile and persecute a believer, but the believer will always know he is drinking from a cup like the one from which Jesus drank.

No person has within himself these things apart from God. Pray that God will forgive you of your sins, and open your heart to receive this teaching that He gave on the mount.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]