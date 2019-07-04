Christians: Salt and light of the world

Matthew 5:13-20

There are substances made to mimic salt, but there is really nothing that takes the place of salt.

It is for this reason that Jesus said His disciples are the salt of the earth. When salt is added to food, there is a change that cannot be reversed. Christ Jesus is the greatest illustration of this effect of salt, because since His coming, the world has never been the same.

Once a person becomes a believer, his life is never the same again. Having been salted with the Gospel, the Christian sprinkles salt wherever he goes in the world as he yields himself to Christ Jesus. After all, salt in its container is of no effect until it is used.

The Lord also said His true disciples are “the light of the world.” Light was the first thing God created on an earth that was “without form, and void.” It was God’s plan that light would be the beginning of life, and without light there is no life.

God separated light from darkness so that they are two distinct things in the world. This is what the Savior meant when He said we are the light of the world. Believers are a peculiar people, distinct from the world.

The apostle Paul noted that we formerly lived in darkness, “but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light” (Ephesians 5:8). The sun is the source of light and life for the earth, and the Son of God is the source of light and life for mankind.

How will people come to know Jesus unless they see and hear the witness of Christians? Just as a city on a hill is obvious to everyone, a believer is seen by the world. It is not sensible to hide our light, Jesus said. Who lights a candle and then conceals it? Let the world see the light in you that points them to God and eternal life.

As for Himself, Jesus said, “Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill.” God’s Word contains Old and New Testaments. The Old Testament is of no less importance because it is old. In fact, Christ tied the two together in this statement.

The prophets had long predicted the coming of a Savior, and Christ Jesus was the One they foretold in their prophecies. Concerning the law, the ceremonial law was of great importance because it pointed out the need for a Savior, and we know Jesus became the sacrifice for our sins.

Every bit of the Law, Jesus said, is important. Nothing, not even a part of the Law considered minor, will fall by the wayside.

In Deuteronomy 22, there is a law concerning a female bird and her nest, eggs and little ones. Why is that important? If God is concerned for the well-being of birds, He most certainly cares for us.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

