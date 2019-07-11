A new life, freedom in Christ

Matthew 5:21-32

We often speak of the new life we have in Christ Jesus, but exactly what is the new life and do we have it? In the Sermon on the Mount, the Savior speaks to our hearts where the Holy Spirit works His work of conviction and makes the new life possible for us.

There has always been the issue of dealing with the Law. The Jew in Christ’s day believed that keeping the Law made a person righteous, so pride left no room in their hearts for Jesus.

One can only imagine how upsetting it was when they heard Christ’s teaching that observance of the Law is internal, not external.

For years they heard the Ten Commandments, and the sixth commandment, “Thou shalt not kill.” The Jews applied this law in their courts as “it was said by them of old time.”

Now, Jesus taught that this commandment must also be applied to their hearts. We must carefully consider anger in ourselves. It is one thing to be angry for a brief time, but it is altogether different when we harbor in our hearts anger “without a cause” toward someone.

Anger without a cause is that which usually results because of our temper and pride. Such anger might cause someone to “say to his brother, Raca.” Saying this word is the same as calling someone empty, or empty-headed, and worthless. Anger, Jesus was teaching, is really about our hearts. We find in the Proverbs this warning: “Proud and haughty scorner is his name, who dealeth in proud wrath” (Proverbs 21:24).

To call someone a fool goes a step farther than Raca because it reveals how someone is held in such contempt in the heart. We must be careful that we do not hold anger in our hearts and use such contemptible names when referring to people. These are murder in our hearts.

God said to Noah, “Whoso sheddeth man’s blood, by man shall his blood be shed: for in the image of God made he man” (Gen. 9:6). “In the image of God” tells us that anger and words are directed toward God as much as they are toward anyone else.

We must admit sinful anger for exactly what it is, and confess it to God as we seek His forgiveness.

It was also said “of old time,” that we should not commit adultery. This, too, Jesus said is commandment that is broken in the heart. To look on a woman to lust after her is more than a mere look in which a man sees a beautiful woman. Lusting is the feeding of an inner sensual appetite that may lead to action. God created sex, therefore He can regulate sex, and we must discipline our bodies to live in obedience to our Creator.

At this point, we might well say sin imprisons us, but we need not stay imprisoned. The apostle Paul said, “For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death” (Rom. 8:2).

He found freedom in the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus. Have you found that freedom?

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

