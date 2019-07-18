Christ seeks a change in our hearts

Matthew 5:38-48

Revenge lies in the heart, ready in an instant to spring into action. It was the heart Christ Jesus addressed when He spoke of the law saying, “An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth.”

The Jews had made the application of this law to be on an individual basis, but that was not God’s intent when giving the law. He gave this law to be applied by their judges, not for use by individuals on a daily basis. The guidance God gave said to judges that fairness should prevail in every case that came before them. Their verdicts should not be too light, nor should they be too severe.

When the Jews applied this on an individual and personal basis, they went contrary to the intent with which God gave the law. The result for them was that they almost felt obligated to exact revenge as they used the law to justify their revenge.

“Resist not evil,” Jesus said. One evil never cancels another, and meeting evil with evil only makes a situation worse. In teaching this lesson, Jesus gave three pictures that opened the way to a deeper understanding.

The first picture is about being insulted, and being hit on the cheek would definitely be an insult. Jesus said the recipient of the blow on the cheek should not only resist retaliation, but should offer the other cheek.

The second picture He gave is one in which ownership of property is threatened. The Jews wore a coat, or tunic, and over that a cloak. If someone takes the coat, offer them the cloak as well, He said.

In the third picture, Christ Jesus said, “Whosoever shall compel thee to go a mile, go with him twain.” People were sometimes pressed into service by the Roman government, and required to carry a burden down a road.

Are these easy lessons? Are there exceptions? These can be debated and discussed forever, I suppose, but perhaps we are missing the point – at least part of it. What Jesus is teaching here is not entirely about the outward occurrences that everyone will sooner or later experience in life.

He is saying to His disciples, “You are going to be confronted with these things. How will they affect your heart?” It is the inward attitude, the heart, that Jesus is concerned with. A man can be obedient to His words, and turn the other cheek, but have hate in his heart while this is going on.

Christ wants our hearts to be changed into hearts that love. When we feel we have suffered an injustice, we must be careful that we do not sin by harboring hate in our heart.

Live, Jesus said, as a child of God, and this is accomplished by loving our enemies. What better testimony can a Christian give than this? We were once, in a manner of speaking, enemies of God. But He loved us and gave His only begotten Son that we could have forgiveness and salvation.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

