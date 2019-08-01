Gospel event at ag center starts Thursday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The sounds of gospel music will fill the air around the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center for three days later this month.

The NC Quartet Convention is scheduled at the Ag Center’s Meeting Center for Thursday through Aug. 10. Performances start at 10 a.m. each day. The featured performers will be The Crusaders of NC.

Tickets are $15 for all three days and are available at Lumberton Christian Book Store or online at https://allevents.in/lumberton/ncqc-north-carolina-quartet-convention/200017600806314.

The Ag Center is located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton

Contact Namon Bullard at 910-374-4000 or go online at http://www.ncagr.gov/markets/facilities/agcenters/southeastern/ for more information.

