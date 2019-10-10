A widow responds in faith

1 Kings 17:8-16

Elijah prophesied to King Ahab that there would be no rain throughout the land. Even the dew would disappear, said the prophet.

God told Elijah to go to the brook Cherith where he would have water to drink, and ravens would bring him food. Elijah “went and did according unto the word of the Lord: for he went and dwelt by the brook Cherith.”

After obediently staying at the brook for some time, Scripture tells us “it came to pass after a while, that the brook dried up, because there had been no rain in the land.” God spoke to Elijah, telling him to leave the brook and go to Zarephath, a city in Gentile territory and not far from Jezebel’s home.

The Lord said He had commanded a widow to take care of Elijah. At the brook Cherith, the Lord used ravens to feed Elijah. Of all creatures, ravens were the least likely to deliver food to the prophet, yet that was the means used by the Lord. Then, Elijah was sent to a widow, the least likely of all people to be able to feed another person.

It is often the Lord’s way to use the weakest and least expected methods to provide for the needs of His people. Elijah trusted the Lord and he was obedient to His leading. The psalmist wrote, “they that seek the Lord shall not want any good thing” (Psalm 34:10).

The fact that Elijah was sent to Zarephath is significant to us because he became a prophet, as Matthew Henry wrote, to the Gentiles. Christ Jesus made special mention of this when He said there were many widows in Israel in Elijah’s day, but the prophet was not sent to any of them. Instead he was sent to a widow in the Gentile country of Sidon.

On his arrival in Zarephath, Elijah saw the widow gathering sticks to be used for a fire. He asked her for a drink of water, and as she was going for the water, Elijah said, “Bring me, I pray thee, a morsel of bread in thine hand.” All she had was a handful of meal in a barrel and a tiny amount of oil. She was going to make a final meal for herself and her son, and then they were going to starve to death.

“Fear not,” Elijah told the widow. “Go and do as thou hast said: but make me thereof a little cake first, and bring it to me, and after make for thee and for thy son.” The reason for this, said Elijah, was that the God of Israel promised her barrel of meal would not be empty and her container of oil would not run dry until the Lord sent “rain upon the earth.”

The widow did as Elijah said, “and she, and he, and her house did eat many days” because the Lord kept His promise to provide for them.

This woman came to the end of her ability to provide for herself and her son, yet she believed the Lord’s promise. Her faith is something at which we marvel today. May we find encouragement in the widow’s faith, and may our faith be as strong.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]