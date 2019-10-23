Jesus teaches a lesson in forgiveness

Luke 7:37-48

Simon, a Pharisee, invited Jesus into his home for a meal. Of course we have no way of knowing what was in Simon’s heart when he invited Christ to eat with him, but the Pharisee witnessed a valuable lesson about forgiveness from the Master.

In those days, it was not unusual for people to gather at a house when an important guest was present, and Christ’s presence drew quite a following since He had recently brought back to life the son of the widow of Nain. “And there came a fear on all,” Luke said of the reaction to this miracle.

When Jesus sat down to eat, a woman entered the Pharisee’s house. Women were not invited to gatherings like these, but she boldly entered the house, and “stood at his feet behind him weeping.” She could stand in that way because Jesus, like the others, reclined as He ate.

Almost nothing is known about the woman except for Luke’s description of her as a sinner. She was evidently known as a wicked woman, possibly a prostitute as some scholars believe.

She brought an alabaster box of ointment. An alabaster box would have been a small box made of stone, and it was a common container in that part of the world because the box would have kept its contents pure. She would have had the ointment for her own use to make herself more appealing.

The woman wept as she washed Christ’s feet with her tears. She wiped His feet with her hair, kissed His feet and anointed them with the ointment she brought in the alabaster box. Seeing what the woman was doing, the Pharisee thought if Jesus was really a prophet he “would have known who and what manner of woman this is that toucheth him: for she is a sinner.”

Knowing the man’s thoughts, Jesus said, “Simon, I have somewhat to say unto thee,” and He gave the parable about a creditor who had two debtors. One of the debtors owed 500 pence and the other owed fifty pence. The debtors were bankrupt and could not pay their debts, and the creditor forgave both of them.

“Which of them will love him most?” asked Jesus.

Simon said, “I suppose that he, to whom he forgave most.”

The Pharisee answered correctly, said Jesus. He had entered Simon’s house and no courtesies were extended to Him by His host, yet the woman had done all these things for Him.

Her sins, said Jesus, were many but they were forgiven “for she loved much.”

Sadly, the Pharisee could only see the sinner. He did not see his own sins nor did he see the One who could give him forgiveness. The woman was truly repentant and she received Christ’s forgiveness. Of all Christ’s miracles, this is the greatest.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

