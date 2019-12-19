Episcopal church to hold Night Concert of Healing

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Arts Council is again inviting locals to come together for a night of song and healing on Jan. 5 at Trinity Episcopal Church.

The 12th Night Concert of Healing and Hope begins at 3 p.m. and will feature a variety of local musical talent. Performers include Lakota John, Mary Rosenberg, Janiel Miller, Mark Andersen and the Lumberton High School Chorus.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted. Donations will be used to foster music and arts education for children.

The church is located at 1202 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton.

