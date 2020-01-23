Hearts inclined to the Lord

1 Kings 8:54-61

As we have studied the dedication of the temple, we began with the installation of the ark in its place. On that occasion God’s presence was seen as the cloud filled the temple.

Next, we read and studied Solomon’s prayer of dedication as he knelt with his hands open and lifted up to heaven.

Now we find “when Solomon had made an end of praying all this prayer and supplication unto the Lord” he stood and “blessed all the congregation of Israel.” Solomon was able to bless the people of Israel because of two things. First he asked for the Lord’s blessings on them, and secondly he desired in his heart that they would live near to the Lord in reverence and obedience.

The Lord gave rest to Israel just as He had promised. There had been many dark and difficult days for the people. Fierce enemies had come from every direction, and blood was spilled on many battlefields, but now God gave Israel rest from war just as He promised before they crossed the Jordan.

It was a long journey the nation made from bondage in Egypt to that day at the dedication of the temple. Solomon asked that the Lord would be with them just as He had been with their fathers. “Let him not leave us, nor forsake us,” he said.

The Lord always remembered Israel, and they were assured of His faithfulness when they were told, “he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee” (Deut. 31:6). The Lord’s promise to His people is repeated in Hebrews 13:5: “I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee.” As His people, we find peace and rest in this promise.

Life brings circumstances making it difficult to remember the Lord’s promise, but pray we will never lose sight of His love and care for us.

It is the tendency of man to be distracted so that we are guided by the world. Solomon prayed that the Lord would “incline our hearts unto him.” We also must ask the Lord to bend our hearts to Him that we will live in ways pleasing to Him. Within us there is a rebellious nature, so we ask the Lord to incline our hearts to Him that we will submit to His will.

Solomon’s desire was, “That all the people of the earth may know that the Lord is God, and that there is none else.” His prayer was unselfish, and made with a good heart. As God blesses us, may those divine gifts bless other people and bend their hearts toward Him.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

