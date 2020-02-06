Matthew 6:1-8

A charitable gift, when given properly, is as much a blessing to the giver as it is to the recipient. It is the Lord who blesses us with the ability to give in the first place, and Christ Jesus teaches that we must examine our hearts when we give charitably.

Be careful, He said, that charitable acts are not done merely to be seen by other people. The origin of “to be seen” is a word from which we have our word theatre. Jesus tells us that giving should not be a performance in front of other people.

Giving to be seen giving takes away the reward our heavenly Father would have given to us.

When giving to the needy, Jesus said, “do not sound a trumpet before thee, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets.” It is unlikely that they literally blew trumpets before their charitable acts, but they made such displays of giving it was as if they were blowing trumpets or “tooting their own horns.”

The Savior said such people are hypocrites. A hypocrite is an actor, a person who wears a mask and plays a part to impress people. Hypocrites gave to the needy in and around synagogues and in the streets where many people were coming and going, thus the increased likelihood of being seen by a large number of people.

Hypocrites give publicly so “they may have the glory of men,” said Jesus. They were satisfied with the honor they received from men, therefore God is not under an obligation to reward them. The reward came in this world, and they have no reason to expect one in the next world.

To give in the right way, be so secretive that we “let not thy left hand know what thy right hand doeth.” We may sometimes want to hide charitable giving from friends and relatives who might discourage our giving to the needy. Hiding the act of charity also includes ourselves, so far as we are capable of concealing charity. Do not dwell on giving and simply turn it over to God.

Just as it is accepted that Christians will give, so it is understood we will pray. Here, too, we must not follow the example of the hypocrites who loved to pray in places where they were sure to be seen by many people.

Jesus said we must first pray privately before we pray publicly. Find a place free of distractions and away from the ears of people. The hypocrite’s reward is the admiration of men, but the believer’s reward will come from our heavenly Father. He hears our words and knows the desires of our hearts.

We must, Jesus said, pray sincerely and without vain repetitions when we pray publicly. There is nothing wrong with repeating our requests, but we should not do so in order to make an impression on anyone. The Lord knows if we are sincere. Insincerity, whether in giving or praying, is sinful and an affront to our Creator.