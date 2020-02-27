The Day of the Lord is coming

Amos 5:18-24

When God looked at Israel, He saw what might have been full and joyful lives for people He loved so dearly. They could have had so much more had they not drifted away from God.

Through the prophet Amos, God pointed out the terrible spiritual condition of Israel, and foretold the misery she would experience when He said, “she is forsaken upon her land; there is none to raise her up.”

God’s remedy for their condition was simple. “Seek ye me, and ye shall live,” God said. Seek God and you will live is never taken seriously by everyone. So many people said they desired the Day of the Lord without thinking about what they claimed to desire.

“To what end is it for you?” the Lord asked. The people did not even stop to think about the meaning of that day.

The Day of the Lord is a time of judgment, a time when a sentence is passed and settled forever. It is a day that is coming for certain as Obadiah said, “For the day of the Lord is near upon all the heather; as thou hast done, it shall be done unto thee: thy reward shall return upon thine head” (Obadiah 1:15).

Scoffers reject this, asking why they should prepare for the Day of the Lord. Scoffers are reckless people who do not accept that the Lord will return.

A day that should by light will instead bring the darkness of suffering and confusion to unbelievers. Perhaps there is the thought of escaping God’s wrath, but Amos gave the illustration of a man fleeing from a lion. He runs with all his might, and just when he escapes the lion’s jaws, he meets a bear. The man dashes into his house to get away from the bear, places his hand on the wall as he catches his breath, and a snake bites him. There is no escaping God’s wrath.

Some people think they will be so pleasing to God as to make Him accept them into heaven. Their observances and offerings are unacceptable to Him, and God is not under obligation to any person.

We must think about the Day of the Lord. He has delayed His coming, but that does not mean He is not coming. The problem today is the same as it was centuries ago. People, for whatever reason, will not get ready.

There are still scoffers today. A terrible virus that originated in China is slowly making its way around the world despite attempts to stop its spread. People are quarantined and ships are turned away from seaports. Billions of dollars are being allocated to deal with the inevitable arrival of the virus.

According to available statistics, about 3 to 6 percent of people infected with the virus will die. The panic grows every day. I am by no means minimizing this, but I will ask this question. Why is it that man is not just as concerned about salvation? One hundred percent of us are infected with sin. One hundred percent of the people who die in their sin without the Lord Jesus Christ will spend eternity in hell. Preachers around the world call people to repentance, but who will listen. We must prepare to meet the Lord. The Day of the Lord is coming.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

