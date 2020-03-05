Observing corruption and injustice

Habakkuk 1:1-4, 12-14

The unsaved man is convinced that mankind is constantly evolving into something better. His optimism is vain, of course, as evidenced by any evening’s newscast. Despite his mistaken worldview, man’s condition grows worse by the hour.

A person’s perception of the world completely changes when he is born again. A Christian understands that man is lost unless the Lord Jesus Christ is his Savior. Money, government, education all have their places in life, but man is foolish to rely solely on these. The greatest need of any person is forgiveness of sins.

The Scripture we have from Habakkuk is the record of a conversation taking place between the prophet and God, and was a “burden” for Habakkuk. It was burdensome to him because the vision was a direct revelation from the Creator. Having received the revelation, a further burden came in sharing it.

When Habakkuk looked at the world, he saw corruption and violence. But where was God? Why did God not intervene to stop the decay he saw?

“How long shall I cry, and thou wilt not hear!” asked Habakkuk. He prayed that God would do something to end the violence and injustice in the land.

Perhaps you have had the same thoughts. How can a people be rightly concerned with the humane treatment of animals and treat one another so inhumanely? Why is it that some people treat other people as disposable? Where is God and why does He allow these things to happen?

Habakkuk said his nation’s problems started with the leaders who ignored the laws. Justice was non-existent as wealthy people bribed and connived their way to take advantage of poor people.

Since he was frustrated by the world around him and why God did nothing to correct the course of wicked people, Habakkuk began to doubt God’s character. Doubting is not disbelieving. It is often a result of hurt and compassion we have for other people, and our desire that God should intervene on their behalf.

God is absolutely holy, so Habakkuk questioned why He would use the Babylonians, a far more wicked people, to punish Judah. God had plans for the Jews and they would not be destroyed. However, they would be severely punished.

Habakkuk’s observations were troubling, but they caused him to think and that opens up the opportunity for spiritual growth.

The prophet saw injustice and violence, but that was nothing new. Genesis 6:11 tells us, “The earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.” Habakkuk saw it, and we see it. We need obedience and faith in God, but man wanders farther into spiritual darkness.

One day, God will give perfect peace and calm to believers, and those who have preferred darkness will suffer eternally.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

