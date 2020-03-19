Walk humbly with God

Micah 3:1-3, 9-12, 6:6-8

A 2018 survey by the Pew Research Center found 63 percent of Americans have little confidence or no confidence at all in elected officials. It seems likely that corruption, or at least the suspicion of it, influenced the opinions of some of the people who were polled.

John Dalberg-Acton said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” This was the kind of corruption the prophet Micah saw, and he asked the leaders in government, “Is it not for you to know judgment?” Of all people, people holding high positions of leadership should have known what was right and just for their nation.

At some point, they had lost sight of their responsibility to God and the citizens. Leaders in government, said Micah, “hate the good, and love the evil.” They were so morally corrupt that they neglected everything the Lord had taught them.

There should be a very distinct line between right and wrong in the minds and hearts of leaders in government, and there ought to be a willingness to do what is right even when it is not popular.

In the wilderness, Moses was overwhelmed by his responsibilities in judging the people. He needed help and we would do well to remember the wise counsel of his father-in law: “thou shalt provide out of all the people able men, such as fear God, men of truth, hating covetousness” (Exodus 18:21). This is a good guide for us today as whenever we consider persons seeking our votes.

Micah said the leaders were so cruel to the people they governed were like butchers and cooks who slaughtered animals and ate them.

In the sixth chapter, God asked Israel what He had done that resulted in their wickedness. “Testify against me,” the Lord said. He had always been good to them, but what we find in their response was they seemingly did not take seriously their need for forgiveness.

“How should we approach the Lord?” they asked. In other words, they wanted to do something to gain God’s forgiveness. This remains a problem for mankind as people fail to accept God’s grace, and seek a salvation by works.

They questioned whether gifts would be sufficient to get forgiveness. Without a change of heart, outward acts are in vain. God does not need what we have. The psalmist said, “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit: a broken and a contrite heart, O God, thou wilt not despise” (Psalm 51:17).

What did God require of the people? They should act in a just manner toward all people. A just heart is found in a person who has faith in God and reverence for Him. All people should, as well, act with mercy. Have mercy on everyone, and accept God’s mercy in your life.

We are to walk humbly with God, we are told. These few word form the basis of everything in our lives. We are sinners, lost forever, in need of a Savior to redeem us from slavery to sin. Jesus paid the price of our redemption when He died on the cross. Surrender your life to Him. Trust Him to be your Lord and Savior.

The Sunday school lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. He can be reached at [email protected]

