Jesus delivers from prison of sins

Isaiah 42:1-9

There is no better time than this to talk about Christ Jesus. Who is He? What difference will He make in your life? What is His true nature? We call Him Savior, Redeemer, Friend, but God called Jesus His servant.

We have our definition of a servant as a person whose work it is to carry out the wishes of someone other than himself. Centuries after Isaiah wrote this prophecy, Jesus said of Himself, “For I came down from heaven, not to do mine own will, but the will of him that sent me.”

The identity of Jesus as a servant is found again in the New Testament as Isaiah’s prophecy is quoted in Matthew 12:17-21. Later, the apostle Paul said Jesus “made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant” (Philippians 2:7).

God called Christ Jesus, “mine elect, in whom my soul delighteth.” God called Jesus “my servant” and “mine elect,” as evidence this divine calling was made with infinite wisdom. As the elect of God the Father, no one need question His deity and ability to perfectly accomplish God’s purposes.

His language would not be forceful. In fact, He spoke humbly in a way that comforted people. Jesus would not break bruised reeds nor quench smoking flax. So, what does this mean? Jesus often met people who were like bruised reeds at their breaking point, but He helped and healed them rather than breaking them, or turning them away.

What about the smoking flax? These are people who are like flickering lamps. They are new to the Gospel and have much to learn, but Jesus understands this and He is patient. He will do nothing to extinguish the Gospel light. Rather, He will make it brighter.

“He shall not fail nor be discouraged, till he have set judgment in the earth.” Jesus never wavered in His work of redemption. He was never like a lamp running low on oil. Jesus always stood strong, even when surrounded by so many enemies. Just think of all the opposition He faced from sin, Satan and religious officials, yet He never quit.

In all the world, who could have carried the enormous burden of sins? Only Jesus could bear that burden, and He did not break. He was strong and courageous all the way to His death on the cross.

In setting judgment in the earth, Jesus accomplished everything necessary to satisfy God’s judgment on humanity for sins. He was given as a “covenant of the people” that “whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The apostle Paul said of Jesus: “… he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross” (Philippians 2:8).

Trust in Jesus as your Lord and Savior. He will deliver you from the prison house of sin, and from darkness to the light of the only real hope you will ever have.

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]

The Sunday School Lesson is written by Ed Wilcox, pastor of Centerville Baptist Church. [email protected]