Church in Lumberton builds labyrinth so users can engage in ‘contemplative strolling’

LUMBERTON — Members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church have built a labyrinth on a large, grassy area on church grounds to serve as a place of meditative worship.
The labyrinth consists of seven rings, and its purpose mimics those of labyrinths constructed centuries ago. The rings are 4 feet wide to accommodate two people walking side by side.
The builders of the church’s labyrinth say it takes about 20 minutes of “contemplative strolling” to complete the walk to the center and back again.
“It is a community prayer path, a walking path for meditation,” said Deb Rosenberg, who devised the project. “I built one in my back yard, and I was surprised at how well it worked.”
Deb is the wife of St. Mark’s pastor, the Rev. Carl Rosenberg. She had help building the labyrinth from John and Ruth Ann McCoy, members of the congregation.
While John engineered the project, Lowe’s donated about 1,300 border pavers, or about half the total needed for the prayer project. Another parishioner donated benches to complement the labyrinth.
Just a few hours old, the labyrinth already is inspiring ideas for the future. Deb, John and Ruth Ann are looking to enhance the project.
“A statue in the center is one idea,” Deb said.
“I think planting flowers along the last curve would look nice,” John said.
Labyrinths have inspired religious thought for centuries. A labyrinth is an ancient symbol of wholeness.
The spiraling circle creates a winding but purposeful path. Following the labyrinth’s path toward the center represents the journey to a walker’s personal center and back to the world.
Labyrinths have long been used as meditation and prayer tools by monks at monasteries. Labyrinths go back even further in history in Greek mythology
King Minos of Crete built a walled, maze-like labyrinth with a monster inside. Coins, dating to 400 B.C. display a labyrinth with seven rings.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 202 West 24th St. in Lumberton. The church and the labyrinth welcome visitors when the current travel restricts are lifted.
