Christ Jesus speaks to the church

Isaiah 61:8-11; 62:2-4

We should read Chapter 61 as the words of Christ Jesus. The reason for this is when Jesus was in Nazareth, He went to the synagogue and stood to read the Scriptures. Jesus was given the book of Isaiah, and He turned to what we read in this chapter.

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel,” He read. When He had closed the book, Jesus said, “This day is this scripture fulfilled in your ears” (Luke 4:21). In other words, Jesus told the assembly in the synagogue, “I am the One who spoke the words you read in Isaiah.” In addition, the significance of “this day” is that Jesus was speaking of the church, so His words are relevant today.

This prophecy foretold that Christ Jesus would “proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord.” It is believed the acceptable year refers to the Year of Jubilee. You will recall that God commanded the Jews to observe Sabbath years. Every seventh year, they were to let the land rest. After seven Sabbath years, 49 years, God said they should observe the fiftieth as a Jubilee Year. In that year, slaves were set free, land was returned to the original owners and debts were cancelled. One of the reasons for this is it was God’s way of giving people a new start in life.

Scripture teaches us that a Jubilee Year is not just a calendar year, it also carries with it a precious spiritual lesson. If you are saved, you are always living in the Jubilee Year. Your sin debt has been paid in full by Jesus, and you have been freed from bondage in sin.

Isaiah 61:5 speaks of the roles Gentiles would have in the early church. These “strangers” would feed the flock, or nourish spiritually, by preaching and teaching the gospel. Many Gentiles would serve as evangelists, the plowmen and vinedressers of Christ’s fields.

The Lord said He loves judgment, and in infinite knowledge His judgment is always perfect. For example, offerings are judged based on a person’s heart. The One who knows the heart will establish His everlasting covenant with believers through the blood of Christ Jesus.

Isaiah 61:10 are the words of someone other than the Lord because it tells us, “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God.” The verse goes on to speak of the church that Jesus has clothed with the “garments of salvation” and the “robe of righteousness.” There is a day coming when everyone will see the Lord’s gift of salvation to everyone who has trusted Him as Lord and Savior.

Isaiah 62 speaks of a time when there will be a new name for Jerusalem. We can be sure it will be a name that glorifies the Lord. We have a great interest in new names since we find in Revelation 2:17 that the Lord will give believers a “white stone, and in the stone a new name written, which no man knoweth saving he that receiveth it.” This name, I believe, will be each person’s own name. It will be forever a name of hope, and a reminder that Jesus, our Savior, won the victory for us.

