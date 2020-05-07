Peace will come to Jerusalem

Zechariah 8:1-17

Our Scripture contains a prophecy and promise of hope. It is a message of comfort, rest and peace, and it will come to pass because the Lord has made the promise.

We begin with the prophet saying he heard these words from “the Lord of hosts.” The Lord speaks with all authority since all power is at His command. He leads the armies of heaven, and we can rest in the knowledge that He will accomplish everything He desires, and He will always be victorious.

In first speaking of Zion, the Lord said He “was jealous for Zion with great jealousy, and I was jealous for her with great fury.” In their past, the Lord disciplined the Jews, sometimes severely, when they strayed from Him. He simply would not tolerate idolatry, and so the Lord was jealous for His chosen people with a holy jealousy.

There were times, though, when the Lord was jealous in protecting His people militarily, and He gave them victories over their enemies. The Lord will get revenge on everyone who has opposed His people.

Also, Israel and all other people in the world have a common spiritual enemy: sin. The Lord is jealous in a holy way to protect us from the eternal, destructive consequences of sin.

The Lord said He will return and “dwell in the midst” of Jerusalem. Because He is present, Jerusalem will be transformed into “a city of truth,” a place of sincerity and faithfulness. Jerusalem was the city in which Christ Jesus was treated so awfully, but one day there will be great reverence for Him in that city.

The Jerusalem that God promises will be a healthy and safe place to live. Old men and women, He said, will be seen in the city’s streets. After the captivity, it was difficult for elderly people to return to Jerusalem, and even if they returned, it was not safe for them to live there.

“The streets of the city shall be full of boys and girls playing in the streets thereof.” What a wonderful place of safety it will be when children are able to play everywhere in the city.

The Lord of hosts will save the people of Israel wherever they are, and He will gather them to live in Jerusalem where He will give them prosperity. Crops they plant will thrive, and the vineyards will be filled with fruit. Plants will be watered with dew from the heavens, a constant reminder of the Lord’s supply and His loving kindness.

The Jews have been looked on with contempt by many people in history, but the Lord will change all of that, and they will be seen as a blessing. The Lord said these things are in His purpose for Jerusalem. As they wait for the fulfillment of these things, the Lord requires them to be truthful, to make peace in their justice system, love their neighbors and swear no false oaths.

The Lord wanted them to prepare for this wonderful day. It is coming because He said it is coming. If we really believe Him, we will also prepare.

