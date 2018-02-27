Former Deep Branch teacher recalled for character, integrity

To the Editor,

Mr. Delton Ray Locklear passed over to Glory in a Glorified Body on Jan. 31, 2018. I first saw Mr. Delton when he came to Deep Branch Elementary School as a teacher in the mid-1950’s. I never did have him as my official teacher but he came with a stellar reputation as a teacher and man.

Later I was blessed to have him as my mentor as we worked together as probation/parole officers. Even then we called him Mr. Delton. Once some of the other officers asked Mr. Delton D. Oxendine and myself why did we call him Mr. Delton. I explained his history as I knew it and let them know that there was a time when we had tremendous respect for teachers and people who demonstrated consistency, character and integrity in our community and that Mr. Delton Ray Locklear was a shinning example of those characteristics.

So to the family, I just would say that I was blessed to have Mr. Delton as my friend and mentor in my adult life. We all will miss not having him as a huge presence in our lives and community. My thoughts and prayers remain with you all.

Samuel Kerns

Lumberton