Leadership needed to help fortify our local schools

Any Robeson County resident who reads today’s Page 1A story by staff writer Scott Bigelow on school safety will certainly be troubled, and perhaps terrified if that person is a parent of a child attending any of the 41 schools in the local system.

Said simply, our schools are not fortified, and while that is often the case across the country, ours are more vulnerable than most.

To her credit, interim Superintendent Shanita Wooten, following the Valentine’s Day massacre that killed 17 at a public school in Parkland, Florida, conducted a survey of all 41 schools to see what safety measures are in place — and those that are lacking. The inventory is provided in Bigelow’s story, and is essentially a hodgepodge of this and that, the product of decades of indifference.

Perhaps the Parkland shooting will provoke some change locally. We understand our Board of Education has a lot on its hands — trying to find a central office, building a new school and whether to extend Wooten as superintendent or begin a search top the list — and that its members all assemble just once a month. But now is the time for true leadership.

A major part of the problem is that our schools were all constructed in the last century, and they lack some of the obvious security measures that newer schools provide. That is not easily remedied because it takes a lot of dollars to either reinforce the existing schools or to build new ones and, as we saw in 2016, there isn’t a local want-to to build new schools.

And if there were, there is no money to do so absent the plan that was floated at the time — or hundreds of millions of dollars that would flow in from outside this county.

But that shouldn’t render our school defensiveless.

An obvious place to start is by placing a school resource officer in every school. There are currently 23 officers for 41 schools, with permanent officers in the high schools, and the others floating about.

We know the school system has asked in the past for the Board of Commissioners to provide dollars to place a school resource officer in every school, but the time is now to ask again. If the commissioners can magically find millions of dollars to purchase the Angel Exchange building, then they should be able to find a fraction of those dollars to put officers in every school.

There are others steps that can be taken without great expense, such as ID cards, metal detectors, secured entrances, and emergency plans that are rehearsed.

There is an election in two months and three days and the ballots will include 14 candidates for four seats on the school board, as well as eight candidates for three contested seats on the Board of Commissioners. The public should demand from these candidates their plan for making our schools safer, and no more than a promise to make school safety a priority isn’t a plan — but is evidence that person doesn’t have one. It is as well a good question for the five candidates for sheriff.

Don’t expect anything of significance to emerge from the current debate in this country about gun control and the needs to better identify troubled young people who might turn to violence. We’ve seen carnage too often on school campuses without a meaningful in response.

If our children are to be protected on our campuses, it will be up to our local leaders to make that happen. It’s time for them to identify themselves.