Goins the right choice for Robeson residents

To the Editor,

I recently had the privilege of speaking to the Robeson County Republican Women’s Club at Adelio’s Restaurant for their candidate forum. I was representing my friend Clarence Goins, a Native American born and raised in Cumberland County from Eastover, and Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives District 9. It was an honor for me to speak in Lumberton on his behalf because Lumberton is a special place to both of our families.

My grandfather was the late Rev. H.L. Helms, a Church of God minister who served two stints as pastor of East Lumberton Church of God. The last stint was from 1965 to 1973, which was the bulk of my mother’s childhood (Debra Helms Hall).

Robeson County is equally special to Clarence Goins because his grandfather, Rev. Charlie Goins, founded the Shannon Assembly of God Church.

Clarence Goins is married to Amber Hairr Goins and they have an 18-year-old son and 5-year-old triplets.

Clarence is a strong conservative Republican candidate who will speak for all people in the 9th District. Clarence will be the first congressman from Cumberland County since Charlie Rose, who retired in 1997 and was succeeded by Lumberton native Mike McIntyre in what was then the 7th District.

Clarence is a voice for our Southern Christian morals and values. He is for “America First,” and agrees strongly with President Donald Trump’s vision for America. Clarence is a strong supporter of our Second Amendment and “the right to keep and bear arms.” He believes that if his 18-year-old son can be sent into combat in the military with a weapon, then he should be able to purchase one as a responsible civilian. Owning a weapon is a rite of passage in the South that goes along with hunting and sport shooting. Clarence is also very aware of the poverty that Robeson County has faced and will do what he can as your congressman to help solve that problem by working with your local leaders.

To learn more about Clarence visit www.VoteClarenceGoins.com

Justin Hall

Hope Mills