Murder victim’s dad still seeks answers

To the Editor,

I am writing in response to the letter titled “Family seeks answers in seven-year-old murder.”

I am also a father whose son was shot to death six years ago this July 15. As of today his murder remains unsolved. Like Mr. Johnson, I have reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney on several occasions. In six years, I’ve learned nothing new.

I’ve been made several promises that were not kept. The hardest thing to deal with is knowing that nothing is being done. As my son lies in a cold, dark grave the murderer goes free and no one seems interested in bringing him justice. I realize that nothing can be done to correct the mistakes that were made in the initial investigation, but my hope is that with a new sheriff going into office my son will not continue to be forgotten.

I am the voice for John Ross and I will continue to cry out for justice as long as I live, but I need help. I need help from our elected officials who have the power and resources to solve these murders and give much needed closure to the families.

I will be casting my vote for Burnis Wilkins for sheriff because I truly believe that he will work these cases and at least attempt to bring the person or persons responsible to justice. No parent should ever have to bury their child, especially because someone decided to take their life. I pray that once our new sheriff takes office I will finally get some answers. Then and only then can healing begin for me and my family.

Hubert Kissam

Fairmont