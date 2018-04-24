Public welcome Thursday to RDL meeting

To the Editor,

There are exciting things happening now in Downtown Lumberton. As you may have noticed, ground has been broken at the plaza in preparation for the new plaza renovation and the new pedestrian walkway behind the Civic Center. There is also updated information regarding the new Memorial Park near the Round-A-Bout and possible good news about the old water plant. In addition, with the recent purchase of the old fire station, exciting renovations will be taking place at that location.

Come and hear all of the wonderful details.

The board of directors of Rediscover Downtown Lumberton will host a general meeting on Thursda at Adelio’s downtown restaurant. We will begin with a Wine and Cheese event sponsored by Don Metzger at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Brandon Love, director of Planning and Neighborhood Services for the city, will be our guest speaker. He will share details of the work in progress regarding these wonderful projects. Also, I may have a surprise for you if I can work out the details.

Regardless, you don’t want to miss this important and very informative meeting. Rediscover Downtow Lumberton has worked very hard on your behalf. We know that you will be as excited as we are about the future for our downtown. We look forward to seeing you at Adelio’s on Thursday. Everyone is welcome, so bring your friends and neighbors.

Richard H. Monroe

President

Rediscover Downtown Lumberton