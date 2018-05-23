Britt prefers tax cuts to funding education

To the Editor,

I read with interest Sen. Danny Britt’s thoughts on teacher pay and was troubled by several misleading statements. While I appreciate Sen. Britt’s willingness to acknowledge there is more work to be done, we need to be honest about the misguided priorities that have harmed our public schools.

The fact is that Sen. Britt voted for a budget that gave tax giveaways to the wealthiest individuals and large corporations over pay raises for our veteran teachers. Meanwhile, North Carolina ranks 37th in the nation in teacher pay and 39th in the nation in per-pupil spending.

As an educator, I know far too well that our teachers deserve competitive pay and more resources to do their jobs. That’s why I was encouraged to see Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget that invests in our public schools, puts more resources in the classroom, and gives all of our teachers raises to reach the national average in four years — all without raising taxes. Meanwhile, instead of increasing funding in our schools and for veteran teachers, Sen. Britt supports giving $110 million more in tax breaks for people making more than $200,000 a year and large corporations.

Sen. Britt needs to make clear to his constituents that he’s prioritizing more tax cuts for the wealthy instead of supporting our future.

Dee Grissett

President

Robeson Association of Educators