Legislators honor Mrs. Peggy’s 57 years of service

On May 16, 2018, some approximate that 20,000 North Carolina educators and their supporters marched in Raleigh reminding the state Legislature that educators do more than teach history. They also make it.

A strong delegation from Robeson County and the Robeson Association of Educators participated in the march as it made national headlines. Robeson County educators were welcomed by Reps. Charles Graham and Garland Pierce and Sen. Danny E. Britt Jr. These legislators sat down with their constituents to discuss particular needs of Robeson County children, families and educators.

At the end of one of the meetings, Rep. Graham asked one of the members of the Robeson County delegation, RAE Vice President Mrs. Peggy J. Locklear, to stay on for a few minutes. Mrs. Locklear was escorted to the gallery of the N.C. House, where she was seated in a place of honor.

As the General Assembly went into session, Speaker of the House Tim Moore recognized “an amazing milestone of the Robeson County delegation.”. Mrs. Peggy Locklear has served the Public Schools of Robeson County for, get this, some 57 years,” he said.

My mom, the lady the rest of the world calls “Mrs. Peggy,” was recognized by the General Assembly. Many years ago Mrs. Peggy was recognized as North Carolina’s Association of Educational Office Professionals’ Person of the Year. In 2012 she was also given the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Gov. Beverly Purdue at the request of Rep. Graham.

Among all her honors, I think Mom most enjoyed elected officials from all across North Carolina standing and saluting her accomplishment as she moves closer to capturing the longest record of service to education in North Carolina.

I publicly thank Reps. Graham and Pierce and Sen. Britt for treating Mom like the VIP she is and for continuing to work toward recognizing the importance of all educators in North Carolina. I also thank PSRC Superintendent Shanita Wooten for posting video of Mom’s recognition by the General Assembly on the PSRC Facebook.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville