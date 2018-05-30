Memorial Day deaths remind us of how fragile life is

Memorial Day weekend 2018 will be remembered in Robeson County for two very wrong reasons.

This week students at two local high schools — Red Springs and Fairmont — are mourning the deaths of two classmates, who were doing what children should be doing while on holiday from school, and that is enjoying themselves outdoors, not sitting in their bedroom and staring at a video game or an iPhone.

Claudius Worley, a rising sophomore at Fairmont High School, drowned on Saturday during a Boy Scout outing in a manmade pond near Lumberton. The 15-year-old, who played sports at the school and who had an engaging smile, apparently used a rope swing to propel himself out into the pond, disappeared in water 12 to 15 feet deep, and never surfaced again. We are told that multiple people, including a lifeguard, made attempts to save Worley, but to no avail.

The child’s popularity was evident as in two days 104 people had donated more than $6,800 to a GoFundMe account that will help with Worley’s burial expenses. At 6 p.m.Wednesday, the goal of $7,500 was in easy reach, but if you would like to help the page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/teen-funeral-expense-fund.

On Wednesday, classmates honored Worley in a variety of ways.

His death recalls the importance of water safety as summer arrives and people of all ages head to the beach or nearby watering holes to escape the oppressive heat. Safety tips include always swimming where there is a lifeguard, not swimming alone, staying out of the water when you are tired or soon after eating. It’s not clear that Worley was in any way engaging in risky behavior, but there are questions that need to be answered.

Sadly, risky behavior most likely cost Alene Martinez, a 16-year-old sophomore at Red Springs High School, the rest of her life. Martinez was a cheerleader and an athlete, and whose smile in a Facebook photo is a haunting reminder of what has been lost. Students at that school honored her on Tuesday.

Martinez and four children, all younger than her apparently, were on an “extended” side-by-side ATV, driving it on dirt and private property, on when the vehicle flipped. Martinez was not wearing a helmet, and suffered a fatal head injury, while the injuries to the other children were minor.

Helmets are required when operating an ATV on state-maintained roads, but not on private property. But they are always a good idea, and odds are Martinez would have survived if she had been wearing one.

Perhaps a parent will take note and convince their child that they will never ride an ATV — or a motorcyle — without wearing proper headgear.

We are left to try to make sense of these tragedies, but cannot. Two teenagers, both popular, full of life, and doing the right things in their schools and community, are gone in the blink of the eye, leaving behind family and friends with a lot of questions, and no real satisfying answers.

These accidents are somber reminders of how fragile life is and how quickly it can be snatched away. As summer arrives, we all need to keep in mind the dangers that lurk, and pay special attention to our children, who are the most at risk because their feeling of invincibility that is a product of their youthfulness.