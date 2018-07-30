B.B. Thompson choir continues to shine light

To the Editor,

As has been my yearly custom after attending the spring or summer concert of the B. B. Thompson Young Peoples Choir, I offer my praise and admiration of their event. This year’s concert, held this past Sunday at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis’ Auditorium, was a mirror image of their string of 41 previously successful concerts and was highlighted by powerful gospel and Christian songs from soloists and the outstanding voices of the 70-plus choir members.

From their opening selection through their rousing “I’m Gonna Let My Light Shine,” made more powerful by a darkened auditorium and individual light batons, they captured the audience’s hearts and many rounds of applause.

The event this year was made even more special as a result of Robeson Community Collegee President Dr. Kim Gold’s decision to offer the auditorium for this purpose after requests were made by myself and two of the choir directors after last summer’s concert. Dr. Gold spoke briefly at this year’s concert and reiterated both the college and her continued commitment to the advancement of our local youth.

These marvelously talented young people from our county churches continue to “let their light shine” by demonstrating their musical talents as well as academic achievement. We are indeed fortunate to have them and their adult leaders among us.

Charles Kemp

Fairmont