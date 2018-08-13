Many thanks to those who made World Series happen

To the Editor,

I am writing this letter to the editor to say, as past mayor, how proud I am of my hometown and to thank The Robesonian for the excellent coverage you provided throughout the Dixie Youth World Series.

We as a town have many people to thank for the successful tournament. This two-week event did not just happen. It has taken many year of planning and months of preparation to pull off this world class event. My thanks to the LYBA, the city Recreation Department and the many dedicated volunteers whose efforts made it successful.

Many thanks to former Mayor Ray Pennington, for whom the Northeast Park is named, to Mayor Bruce Davis, the Lumberton City Council, City Manager Wayne Horne, and city staff who worked hard to make sure the complex was ready when the umpire said “play ball.”

Thanks to the many sponsors and businesses that rolled out the red carpet for our guests as they visited our All American City. We are extremely proud of our host Lumberton All Star Teams, their coaches and families. You are champions in my book.

The successful Dixie Youth World Series demonstrated what can be achieved when everyone works together. I am proud to call Lumberton my hometown. Congratulations to all involved. Job well done.

Coble Wilson Jr.

Lumberton