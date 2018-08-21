We have good tribal chairman, let’s keep him

To the Editor,

It seems like almost every time I open my newspaper, there is a letter to the editor by Eric Locklear criticizing and complaining.

This man has been singing the same old song since I don’t know when. He never has facts or proof of what he’s talking about. It’s just his word, which means he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He has condemned every Lumbee administration as far back as I can remember, and now he is writing garbage about Harvey Godwin.

There are people who will go around throwing dirt, trying to make someone look bad for one reason or another. I think in this case it’s because he is getting paid by Raymond Cummings. Whatever the reason, he needs to take a break. We don’t want to hear what he has to say.

I’ve said this before, we have a good chairman, let’s keep him.

Junior Swett

Fairmont